“Karma’s a b*tch” - Tiffany Teo says Angela Lee’s "never leave it to the judges" quip came back to haunt her

Tiffany Teo sent a warning to the atomweight division at ONE 161 with a dominant first-round destruction of the returning ‘Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat. Looking to make her mark in the division and challenge the reigning atomweight queen, Angela Lee, Tiffany Teo was simply outstanding. The win immediately made her the No.5- ranked atomweight in the division.

The next night, Lee stepped into the circle in ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner against strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. ‘Unstoppable’ fell short again in her bid to become a two-division world champion. Following the match, Lee shared her disagreement with the judges’ decision, something that Tiffany Teo found fairly humorous.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo commented on Angela Lee’s post-fight reaction to losing the decision and accused the atomweight queen of setting a double-standard:

“I feel like under ONE Championship ruleset, for sure she didn’t win the belt. As a contender, I feel like if she really wanted the belt, a lot more can be done. And also, you can’t just cry over just because you lost. It’s kind of double standards, because when Denice lost, she was like ‘don’t leave it to the hands of the judges.'”

Tiffany Teo continued to talk about Lee’s response to her latest loss:

“So now, when you lose, it’s like ‘I want to change the ruleset’ or ‘You should revisit the ruleset’ which makes no sense. There were times when I thought I got robbed too, but I just gracefully accept it for what it is. Karma’s a bitch.”

Angela Lee failed to take her own advice at ONE on Prime Video 2

In 2020, Denice Zamboanga was lined up to face Angela Lee for the atomweight world title. Lee’s pregnancy postponed the contest and consequently Zamboanga appeared in the ONE atomweight world Grand Prix. Unfortunately, the ‘Lycan Queen’ fell short in her quarterfinal pairing against Ham Seo Hee, losing via a controversial split-decision.

Following the contest, Angela Lee commented on social media:

“That’s why you never leave it to the hands of the judges.”

An understandable statement coming from a fighter with an 82% finish rate, but Lee should remember that anything put on the internet never truly disappears.

The loss to Xiong Jing Nan and condemning the decision was not a particularly good look considering her past comments about Zamboanga. While Lee is entitled to her own opinion on the outcome of her latest match, it seems like her own words came to bite her this time around.

