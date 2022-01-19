Tiffany Teo wants to move down and fight Ritu Phogat 

Tiffany Teo produced a brilliant submission win over No.5-ranked atomweight Meng Bo at ONE: Heavy Hitters last Friday. 'No Chill' recently claimed that she wants to fight Ritu Phogat next.

Teo is currently ranked No.1 in the ONE strawweight division. Having missed over a year of competition due to a rare condition which stopped her from sweating, the Singaporean is keen to make up for lost time.

During an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

"I would love to [fight Ritu Phogat]. I think that would be a great matchup. I think [in terms of grappling] we’re pretty much on par. I think Ritu makes sense for now at atomweight. We both just got our win against the same girl [Meng Bo] so that should be fun."

Phogat's come-from-behind win against Bo was arguably the biggest of her career as she snapped the Chinese fighter's 7-fight winning streak. A few weeks later, Tiffany Teo locked in a second rear-naked choke on the Kunlun veteran to secure the fourth submission victory of her career.

After the fight, the Lion City fighter emphasized how keen she is to make up for lost time this year. She called out all the atomweight fighters after her win over Bo, before admitting that Phogat would be an excellent choice.

Ritu Phogat would represent an intriguing test for Teo at atomweight. Having won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2016, 'The Indian Tigress' is one of the strongest wrestlers in ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old was the most active fighter in the promotion in 2021. She reached the final of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix after racking up victories against Lin Heqin, Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim. The Balali-born fighter ultimately came unstuck against No.1-ranked atomweight, Stamp Fairtex, who submitted her in the final.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is HYPED after her upset win over second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo! Who do YOU want to see her face in the World Grand Prix semifinals? #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Ritu Phogatis HYPED after her upset win over second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo! Who do YOU want to see her face in the World Grand Prix semifinals? @PhogatRitu Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 is HYPED after her upset win over second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo! Who do YOU want to see her face in the World Grand Prix semifinals? @PhogatRitu #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/1gWyOoWlNu

New tests for Tiffany Teo at strawweight

Tiffany Teo has already fought the reigning strawweight champion, Xiong Jing Nan, twice. Both Teo and Nan have shown a keen interest in moving down a weight class. The champion recently claimed she wants the winner of Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex.

Perhaps neither fighter needs to move after all. During a post-event interview, ONE founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared that he's about to significantly strengthen the division. He said:

"I think people want to see the trilogy fight between Jing Nan and Angela. I will say that we have signed a bunch of world class strawweights - real contender material. We haven't announced them yet but we've signed some incredible athetles."

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see if the recent revalation from Sityodtong affects Tiffany Teo's desire to move down.

Edited by C. Naik