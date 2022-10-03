“Third time’s gonna be the charm” - Tiffany Teo wants another shot at Xiong Jing Nan if she returns to strawweight

Singaporean superstar Tiffany Teo has had a near-unblemished career. However, the only losses she has sustained have both been to the same woman: multi-time ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

'No Chill' Tiffany Teo has an impressive 11-2 professional record, with her pair of setbacks coming in world championship matches against 'The Panda'. This past weekend at ONE 161 and ONE on Prime Video 2, both Teo and Xiong walked away from their respective matches victorious.

Teo transitioned to the women's atomweight division and earned an emphatic rear-naked choke submission victory against 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ritu Phogat.

In her post-fight interview, she was asked about potentially facing China's Xiong Jing Nan again in the future. She responded:

"For the strawweight division, I feel like I fought most of them. It will be cool if I get a rematch with Xiong, I believe the third time’s gonna be the charm."

But given that she'd just made her debut in the atomweight division, Teo also called out the world champion, Angela Lee, in that weight class as well.

"I'm here at atomweight waiting for her. So it has to happen."

See Tiffany Teo's post-fight interview below:

'No Chill' Tiffany Teo - business as usual

Between strawweight and atomweight, Tiffany Teo has been a highly busy combatant. In 2022, she has amassed a perfect 2-0 record, earning both high-profile wins via submission.

Stopping Ritu Phogat at atomweight is a massive statement as 'The Indian Tigress' was a ranked fighter in the division as recently as January this year. The stoppage win for 'No Chill' has no doubt put her close to the top five.

In her new weight class, the Singaporean also feels very comfortable. In the post-fight interview, she explained:

“Interestingly, I didn’t feel like I lost much strength. One of my concerns about dropping down to atomweight was I might lose some of my strength at a lower weight class but I felt really great throughout the whole fight camp and didn’t lose much strength.”

Ahead of the match, Teo said on Instagram that this is just business as usual for her. She shared:

"New weight class, business as usual. Witness the rise."

