TikToker-turned-BKFC star Bryce Hall discloses he's boxing Deji next in shocking revelation

Social media sensation Bryce Hall has revealed that he will be having a boxing fight against Deji.

Back in August this year, Bryce Hall made his Bare-Knuckle debut as he took on Gee Perez at BKFC 48. The social media star was able to knock his opponent down in the very first round and continued to pile on the pressure. As a result, Perez's corner halted the contest due to medical concerns and Hall was awarded a TKO victory.

Since then, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding who will Hall fight next and it looks like he will return to the squared circle. Interestingly, he lost his boxing debut back in 2021 against Austin McBroom via TKO in the third round.

Speaking about his upcoming fight during a recent appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Bryce Hall revealed that he would most likely fight KSI's younger brother Deji in January next year. He said:

"I'm gonna be doing a fight in January. A boxing [Fight]...If I thought I was gonna lose I wouldn't accept the fight right? Deji, I have no beef towards Deji but the whole internet wants to see me versus Deji."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Bryce Hall next fight: Hall claims he can beat any influencer-turned-fighter

Following his victory at BKFC 48, Hall made a bold claim by suggesting that he is capable of beating any influencer turned fighter. While his boxing debut did not go as planned back in 2021, the social media star believes he has developed the skills to go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the world of influencer boxing.

During an appearance on Jeff's Barbershop, Hall spoke about how he possesses the skills to beat the likes of KSI, Deji, Austin McBroom, and everyone else in Bare Knuckle and boxing. He said:

"I'm telling you, I would f**k up KSI. I would f**k up Austin McBroom. I'd f**k up Deji. I'd f**k up like basically any influencer within 20 to 30 pounds of me in bare knuckle, 100 percent, boxing too."

When further asked about a potential fight against Jake and Logan Paul, Hall seemed positive in his chances against the Paul brothers and said:

"Jake Paul and Logan Paul, yeah."

Check out Bryce Hall's full comments below:

Expand Tweet