"Till to BKFC confirmed!," "These two on a night out would be dangerous" - Fans react to Darren Till FaceTiming Conor McGregor in surprise link-up

Former UFC star Darren Till recently made headlines when he FaceTimed Conor McGregor during his visit to Colombia, sparking rumors of potentially signing with McGregor's BKFC promotion.Till parted ways with the UFC in 2022 after suffering three consecutive losses, and he then transitioned to boxing, where he has found success. Till defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via knockout in his last bout, extending his undefeated status in the boxing ring.'The Gorilla' was getting a haircut in Colombia when he FaceTimed 'The Notorious' for a friendly conversation.Check out the post below:The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:&quot;Till to BKFC confirmed!&quot;Another fan commented:&quot;These two on a night out would be dangerous. Hide the taxis from Till and hide the women from Conor…&quot;Others wrote:&quot;Could you imagine the scenes of a fight press conference between Conor &amp; Till at 185?&quot;&quot;We’ll probably see Till in BKFC after Misfits.&quot;&quot;Irish mafia boss sends his regards to his British colleague indulging in nose candy in Colombia (pictured 1920s).&quot;&quot;This genuinely stresses me out.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Conor McGregor hints at $100 million purse for UFC White House cardConor McGregor has long expressed his interest in participating in the UFC White House card next year. McGregor recently shared a post on X, hinting at a potential $100 million payday for the historic event.McGregor has not competed in MMA since facing defeat in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and also suffering a serious leg injury. However, The Irishman appears to be gearing up for a potential comeback fight at the White House.The potential $100 million purse would mark McGregor's biggest payday since his 2017 boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather. The 37-year-old has also hinted that he will receive 100 golden visas for himself, his friends, and his family.