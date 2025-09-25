"$100million to fight" - Conor McGregor makes huge UFC White House claim, shares new training footage

Conor McGregor has been quite active on his X account, sharing updates about his anticipated return to the UFC. In a recent post, the Irishman even expressed confidence in making an appearance on the UFC White House card next year.

'The Notorious' has been away from the octagon since his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. During this time, he has focused on his business ventures and even considered a run in politics. However, his recent updates indicate a renewed interest in returning to competitive fighting.

In one of his posts on X, McGregor wrote:

"$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

In another post on X, McGregor shared training footage of himself and noted how it's just around eight months left for his comeback:

"The Champ Champ returns! Just over 8 months to UFC White House. I look forward to seeing my body shape up. My shot selection refining. My masterpiece to be painted. KO UIMHIR A FICHE AR SON NA hÉIRE! UFC WHITEHOUSE #America250"

The UFC White House card will be part of the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. Originally scheduled for July 4, 2026, the event has been moved up to June 2026 due to logistical challenges.

Conor McGregor expresses desire to face Michael Chandler at UFC White House card

Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year. However, he had to withdraw from the fight due to a toe injury. In a recent appearance on Fox News, McGregor stated his wish to face Chandler at the historic UFC White House card next year.

He said:

"I'm on it [the White House card]. This is me! Michael Chandler and myself have done The Ultimate Fighter. We've had a good back-and-forth. He's a good, tough guy. The Mac is excited to get back for sure." [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]

