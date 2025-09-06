UFC White House reportedly moved to new date, event expected to include official weigh-ins at Lincoln Memorial

The UFC’s plan to stage an event at the White House has shifted, with reports indicating a new date and a surprising detail about the location of the weigh-ins. According to the Wall Street Journal, fighters are expected to step on the scales at the Lincoln Memorial before competing on the South Lawn.

The idea first came up in July when President Donald Trump floated the possibility of hosting the UFC on the White House grounds. At the time, it sounded like a stretch, but the concept has since gathered momentum. New reports on the event updates suggest that the event will be held in June rather than July.

An octagon is set to be built on the South Lawn, and giant video screens will allow thousands of spectators to watch from the grounds. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the deal in late August, telling fans on social media that the project had been finalized.

White has been close to Trump for years, even introducing him at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Trump has attended multiple UFC cards in person and remains an active supporter of the promotion.

Ivanka Trump has also been linked to the planning process. If everything moves ahead on schedule, June’s card would mark the first time professional mixed martial arts of this scale is staged on the White House property.

Conor McGregor pushes for historic UFC White House return

Conor McGregor wasted no time declaring his interest in fighting at the UFC’s White House event, now scheduled for June 2026. The card is set to include weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial, fighter warmups inside the White House, and a full festival-style presentation with fireworks and light shows.

The Irish star has positioned himself as a frontrunner to headline after UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the planning of the event has been put in motion. McGregor took to X to drop a two-word reaction to the fresh updates, writing:

"MCGREGOR’S RETURN!"

McGregor initially reacted to Trump’s announcement by sharing a mock photo of squaring off with Chandler as a hint of his intentions. However, since then, his rival Nate Diaz has also emerged as a frontrunner for a potential fight.

