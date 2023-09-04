"Till he dies" - Dillon Danis warns Logan Paul of the lifelong consequences if he loses their fight

Dillon Danis is set to return to combat sports after a four-year hiatus when he faces Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on October 14th. The mixed martial artist has spent much of the pre-fight build-up targeting his opponent's engagement.

'El Jefe' shared the consequences that Paul will face if he is unable to win their boxing match, tweeting:

"Logan Paul is my b**ch for life after I knock him out he will be obligated to hold my pocket whenever he’s in my presence till he dies."

Danis followed that up with another tweet targeting Paul's fiancee, claiming:

"You tell Logan Paul that I'm coming over and I'm kicking down his backdoor and patting his little lady on the a** and I'm telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare, just how I like it!"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets to Logan Paul below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Paul has not responded to much of the online badgering, he will have the opportunity to silence his opponent in the ring. The social media personality has more experience in boxing, as well as a size advantage. However, Danis has a much more extensive history in combat sports.

Dillon Danis wants another press conference with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis did not have the opportunity to face off with Logan Paul at their pre-fight press conference. 'El Jefe' claimed that his opponent had him kicked out of the event while calling for another press conference, tweeting:

"I genuinely love fighting and everything the game offers. I can't sleep; there are so many thoughts going through my head right now. I want to entertain more; I feel like I was silenced. Let's do another press conference with just me and Logan in the States; it was just starting to get good."

He followed that up by sharing that he felt disrespected:

"Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face-off, and cutting all my interviews—among other things—just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight. I'm tired of the disrespect. Maybe I'll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the table."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite his threat to go silent, Danis continues to target his opponent and his fiancee. Paul has not responded to the mixed martial artist's call out for a second press conference. However, considering the pre-fight build-up, he appears unlikely to give in to 'El Jefe's demands.