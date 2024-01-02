Tim Bradley brutally mocks "fat and lazy" Jarrell Miller after recent loss

Tim Bradley is the latest to absolutely slam Jarrell Miller after his recent knockout defeat.

'Big Baby' returned to the ring in Saudi Arabia late last month. Fighting on the undercard of the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' card, Miller faced former world title challenger Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' was coming off a knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August.

While the bout wasn't Miller's first since his 2019 and 2020 drug failures, it was his first high-profile one. Fighting on pay-per-view, the controversial heavyweight entered the card with big ambitions. Leading into the event, he was once again teasing a future clash with Anthony Joshua.

Instead, Miller was absolutely dominated on fight night. After some brief early success, he was battered by the younger, and fresher boxer. Dubois wound up scoring a knockout win in the final seconds of the tenth and last round.

The defeat was a delight to many, with the commentary team even mocking Miller. Now, Bradley is the latest to take aim at the heavyweight. Speaking in a recent interview with ProBox TV, the Hall of Famer stated:

"[Miller] never put [Dubois] in a position to [lose]. Never took him down memory lane, Miller is fat and lazy! He's 300 and something pounds, lazy, likes to use drugs and cut corners. There was no way he was going to beat Dubois!"

Check out his comments on Jarrell Miller below (53:00):

Jarrell Miller vows to return following knockout loss

Despite his brutal knockout loss, Jarrell Miller plans to return to the boxing ring.

The aforementioned commentary team was brutal to 'Big Baby' on fight night. From the booth, they alluded to the fact that Miller was done and that fans would never see him again.

It seems that Tim Bradley is somewhat in agreement with that as well. However, the controversial heavyweight has no plans to hang up the gloves. In the ring following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, Miller was asked outright about his future.

There, Miller stated that he planned to return, but in much better shape. Maligning his short notice for the event, the heavyweight stated:

"Listen man we'll get into better shape and have a longer camp. All the respect to Dubois and his team, wish him nothing but love. We'll be back baby, we'll be back at the gym."