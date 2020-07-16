Tim Elliott gets big win at UFC on ESPN 13 after signing new contract

Tim Elliott recently signed a new deal with the UFC ahead of his fight against Ryan Benoit on Wednesday night and he made sure the promotion doesn't regret signing him with a big win in the co-main event on UFC's historic Fight Island at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Tim Elliott edged out Ryan Benoit in a back-and-forth encounter which lasted the three scheduled rounds before ultimately being awarded a unanimous decision victory. Elliott won with 29-28 scores from all three judges as he shook off a three-fight losing skid with a win in the UFC on ESPN 13 co-main event.

“I feel great,” Elliott said after the win. “He brought the best out of me. It’s not just me out there. It takes two to tango. Hats off to Ryan Benoit. I’m ready to go again right away.”

In the initial exchanges, Elliott tried to set up the takedown while Benoit was throwing heavy with his powerful punches and kicks, waiting to unleash a flurry of devastating strikes on the former flyweight title contender. Benoit was more accurate of the pair and did a great job to avoid the takedowns.

In the second round, Benoit shot for a takedown of his own, which nearly backfired as Elliott manouvered a guillotine choke that looked like it could end the fight. Benoit eventually managed to escape.

The fighters engaged in a wild exchange in the third and that's when Elliott’s conditioning shone through as he kept moving forward and put a lot of pressure on Benoit with his quick and damaging combinations. Benoit unleashed strikes of his own but he looked fatigued while Elliott didn't exactly wear the look of a man who just fought a couple of rounds inside the Octagon.

It was a tough call to make for the judges but it was Elliott who got his hand raised, picking up his first win in the UFC since 2017.