UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott has tested positive for the consumption of marijuana during his May 30 fight with Brandon Royval. Tim Elliot has now released a statement after testing positive for the use of the banned substance.

On Monday, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill have been tested positive for marijuana. Both Elliott and Hill are now being charged by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and they have been handed temporary suspensions and may end up being suspended for nine months. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), might also decide to issue suspensions.

Tim Elliott took to Twitter to release a statement on his current predicament. Tim Elliott said that this is the first time he ever tested positive for consumption of banned substance and prayed for leniency from the NSAC, citing that a nine-month suspension without income would make it difficult for him to sustain his family.

“I have been fighting for the UFC since 2012 and have never had issues with drugs, or anything else for that matter,” Tim Elliott wrote. “Not being able to work for nine months won’t be easy for my family. Hopefully the [Nevada Athletic Commission] will give me a chance to defend myself given my track record and the fact that I took the fight on short-notice.”

Tim Elliott said that he agreed to fight the then UFC debutante Royval on short-notice. Tim Elliott ended up losing the fight via second-round submission. Tim Elliott then bounced back from the loss with a decision win over Ryan Benoit at UFC Fight Island on July 15.