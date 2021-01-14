Who is Tim Kennedy: Height, Weight & UFC Record

When Tim Kennedy was enrolled in boxing classes as a child by his father, neither he nor his parents knew he would make it to the UFC one day. But his love for martial art continued to grow. So, despite his decision to veer into the American military, his return to MMA as a pro was inevitable.

The UFC has welcomed a lot of athletes who have made their mark. Tim Kennedy was one of them. Who is Tim Kennedy though? Let’s take a closer look at the career of this former MMA star.

Jan12.2013



Tim Kennedy earns his final victory inside a Strikeforce cage,



when he finishes Trevor Smith with a guillotine choke pic.twitter.com/O38ueevKqs — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 13, 2021

Tim Kennedy's Age

Tim Kennedy was born in San Luis Obispo, California on September 1, 1979, which makes him 41-years-old.

Tim Kennedy's Wife

Tim Kennedy is married to his long-term partner, Ginger Kennedy, with three children, two daughters and a son.

Tim Kennedy's Height

Tim Kennedy is five feet, eleven inches or 180cm tall.

Tim Kennedy's Weight

Tim Kennedy weighs 185lb. He fought in three weight classes in his career and moved back and forth categories. He started at welterweight where he had one fight, middleweight where he had over four contests, and the light heavyweight class. His last bout in 2016 with Kevin Gastelum was in the middleweight category.

Tim Kennedy's Record

Kennedy had a fight record of 18-6. The breakdown of his wins were eight knockouts, six submissions and four were by decision. On the other hand, three of his losses were by knockout and three were by decision.

UFC 206: Kennedy v Gastelum

Kennedy started MMA in 2006 and joined the US Army in 2004. He successfully juggled between both professions. Despite entering the MMA in 2006, it was only in 2013 that Kennedy made his UFC debut. His first fight was with Roger Gracie, and he got a debut win via unanimous decision.

The American took a break from the sport in 2014 and returned in November 2016 at UFC 205, the first UFC card at Madison Garden.

🎥 @TimKennedyMMA with the clutch move of using the helo to save time getting to range today 🤘 pic.twitter.com/y8cohZjcvz — Richard Ryan (@RichardRyan) January 8, 2021

On January 17, 2017, Kennedy announced his retirement from MMA.

He is a decorated Special Forces operator with different combat deployments to various locations. For five years, he was a member of the 7th Special Forces group.