Tim Kennedy UFC record: Breaking down the controversy behind the military veteran’s defeat to Yoel Romero

Tim Kennedy is no longer an active MMA fighter, having retired back in early 2017 after a dispiriting two-fight losing streak. His last career loss came against Kelvin Gastelum, who ended Tim Kennedy's UFC record by TKO'ing him in round three, prompting him to walk away from the sport.

Kennedy's prior loss, however, was his most notable, as he took on future UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero. The fight was controversial and helped solidify Romero's reputation as an oddball of the sport. In round two of the pair's encounter at UFC 178, Kennedy seemed to be on the cusp of victory.

Yoel Romero, who was notoriously difficult to finish, repeatedly ate uppercuts in the clinch. But in the dying seconds of round two, an uppercut from Kennedy landed, leaving him on wobbly legs. Kennedy pounced with a barrage of punches, nearly dropping Romero, who was half-slumped against the fence.

However, 'The Soldier of God' was spared a TKO loss when the horn signaled the end of the round. Clearly still dazed from the near-finish, Romero sat on his stool, and the cut-man over-applied Vaseline on his cut eyebrow, which promoted referee John McCarthy to demand that the excess Vaseline be removed.

To this end, Romero sat on the stool for an extra 30 seconds while everyone tried to comply with McCarthy's orders. Ultimately, 'The Soldier of God' recovered from nearly being finished, and bounced back to score a TKO early in round three. The aftermath of the Tim Kennedy vs. Yoel Romero bout was riddled with controversy.

While Romero was branded a cheat, it was the UFC's cutman who applied excess Vaseline.

Tim Kennedy's UFC record

Fans may be surprised to know that Tim Kennedy spent very little time competing in the UFC. Instead, the longest stretch of his career took place in Strikeforce, where he twice challenged for the promotion's middleweight title, even facing the likes of Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo 'Jacaré' Souza.

So what of his UFC tenure? As it turns out, Kennedy only took part in five UFC fights, winning three and losing two, leaving his record in the promotion at 3-2. It marked an unremarkable run and ended with his retirement.