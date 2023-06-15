Tim Simpson MMA: Who are the best UFC fighters in the aced manager's stable?

Tim Simpson is a highly influential personality within the realm of mixed martial arts. Having previously worked as an agent at Paradigm Sports, he has now taken a significant leap by establishing his own MMA management firm called Chosen Advisory Group. Simpson has attracted numerous top-tier clients who have chosen to join him in this new venture.

The MMA agent has successfully secured representation for a roster of esteemed fighters in the UFC. Among his notable clients are renowned champions such as the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and the welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards. Tim Simpson's clientele also includes former champions like Jiri Prochazka and Max Holloway.

In addition to these established champions, Simpson's client list boasts a talented array of fighters, including rising stars like Casey O'Neil, Jack Della Maddalena, Muhammad Mokaev, and Jack Hermansson. Simpson's ability to attract top-tier talent continues to flourish, as he recently welcomed UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa into his star-studded roster.

Tim Simpson expressed his joy and eagerness for the path ahead in a recent reflection on his newly created firm, Chosen Advisory Group. He expressed his excitement at the prospect of working closely with the fighters under his management:

"I am thrilled to start this new chapter in my career, and I'm honoured to be working with this small group of incredible athletes I value so highly both professionally and personally."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Big congrats to Tim Simpson on the start of his new management firm Chosen Advisory Group.



Tim is incredibly sharp and will no doubt continue to do great things in the management space.





Israel Adesanya answers rumors of a homosexual relationship with his manager Tim Simpson

Israel Adesanya recently addressed the circulating rumors that implied a homosexual relationship between him and his manager, Tim Simpson. Adesanya firmly confronted the speculations regarding his sexuality and any alleged personal involvement with Simpson.

'The Last Stylebender' aimed to set the record straight and clarify any misconceptions that may have arisen.

During his recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the UFC middleweight champion stated:

"I'm the kind of guy that is very good with men. Doesn't matter if we have a feminine or masculine side, I'm such a wolf . This is why a lot of people think I'm gay, they literally think I'm gay. People are like 'I've seen them in a cage all the time, they always hugging and sh*t, must be his sugar daddy.' I don't have to act tough, just google me."

Check out Adesanya's comments below (from 1:25:20 onwards):

