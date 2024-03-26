Tim Tszyu reacts to contract clause added after short-notice opponent swap, slams Sebastian Fundora's KO claims

Tim Tszyu is all set to face Sebastian Fundora on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Australian was originally slated to face Keith Thurman. However, Thurman was forced to withdraw due to a bicep injury, which resulted in Fundora being promoted to the main event slot to face Tszyu.

Ahead of the fight, news that a rematch clause had been inserted into the bout agreement broke. However, the clause will only be activated if Fundora is the victor, and not the other way around.

The news, which was broken by News Corp, hasn't appeared to bother Tszyu, who remains calm and confident, despite claims from his opponent's corner that Fundora will knock him out not just once, but twice. Speaking on The Back Page, Tszyu dismissed any such notions, and branded the member of Fundora's team who made the claims a "weasel." He said:

"I don't know, I don't care. There's no need for a rematch clause because he's getting KO'd. He's causing himself a disaster...Is he saying that? Actually? I know who said it, that little weasel actually. I know which weasel it is." [h/t - Fox Sports Australia]

While Tim Tszyu himself doesn't appear to be short on confidence, the short notice nature of the bout does justify the inclusion of such a clause. Furthermore, his opponent's height and awkward stature does present certain challenges to Tszyu, and given the short amount of time he has to prepare, a rematch clause does make sense.

Tim Tszyu outlines his plan for the future, says he wants a "big fish"

Tim Tszyu recently took to X to outline his plans for the near future, and has issued a challenge to two names - Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. He took to X and wrote:

"Fight for the ages upcoming @SebastianFundo1 unification time .. old school mentality. Then the big fish. Spence or Crawford."

Check out Tim Tszyu's tweet here:

Terence 'Bud' Crawford was recently made the WBO's mandatory challenger for Tszyu's light-middleweight strap. Should he emerge victorious on March 30, we could very well see a Tszyu vs. Crawford mega-fight go down sometime in 2024.