Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer prediction: Picking the winner for the IBO Inter-continental super welterweight title fight

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer predictions are here to provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming super welterweight championship boxing match. Both men compete for the IBO Inter-continental super welterweight belt.

The co-headliner features Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen for the WBO Inter-continental middleweight title. With plenty of action on the No Limit Boxing card, who are the expected winners?

#1. IBO Inter-continental super welterweight title: Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer bout is nothing but a layup for the Australian star, at least on paper. Tszyu is a far more accomplished boxer, having previously reigned as the unbeaten WBO super welterweight champion before his stunning, if not controversial loss, to Sebastian Fundora due to a cut from an errant headbutt.

Thereafter, he suffered a TKO loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev that opened up conversations about whether Tszyu has regressed as a fighter at 24-2. However, unless he has declined completely in short order, he should prove to be too powerful and skillful for the likes of Spencer.

Spencer is a decent boxer who has struggled against unremarkable foes. He is undersized and outgunned at super welterweight, and better fit for welterweight instead. Despite his stellar 19-1 record, it has come from him fighting journeymen and no one world-class.

Beating even a shell of Tszyu is a tall order for him, and he shouldn't be expected to win. In fact, Tszyu should run him over, even if he is damaged goods at this point.

The Prediction: Tim Tszyu via late TKO

#2. WBO Inter-continental middleweight title: Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen

It's safe to say that Mikkel Nielsen has momentum on his side. He is riding the wave of a five-fight win streak and is determined to seize the momentum on one of the biggest cards of his life. Unfortunately, he is 35 years old, not particularly powerful, and stepping in on short-notice.

Meanwhile, Saavedra is just 33 years old, and significantly more powerful. He is, though, coming off the first draw of his career, which could be a point of frustration for him in his bout with Nielsen. Nevertheless, he should score a comfortable win.

The Prediction: Endry Saavedra via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer predictions

Winners in bold.

Australian super welterweight title: Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill

Heavyweight: Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa

Middleweight: Cody Beekin vs. Ryan Daye

Super welterweight: Brent Walton vs. Isaias Sette

Super middleweight: Callum Peters vs. Wiliam Lenehan

Super lightweight: Cooper O'Connell vs. Benjamin Amos

Middleweight: Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Blake Wells

