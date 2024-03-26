Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more 

Tim Tszyu is set to take on Sebastian Fundora on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is expected to start at 8 PM ET, with the main event fighters expected to make their walkouts to the ring at approximately 11:30 PM ET. These timings are subject to change, given the results of the fights on the undercard.

For viewers in the U.K., this would translate to the main card kicking off at 12 AM GMT, with the walkouts for the main event expected to go down at approximately 3:30 AM GMT. Australian viewers can catch the main card at 11 AM AEDT on March 31, with the main event expected to start around 2:30 PM AEDT.

The fight card will be a pay-per-view (PPV) card. Viewers in the U.S. and the U.K. can catch the card on Prime Video via PPV. In Australia, it will be available via PPV on Kayo Sports.

The card saw some last-minute changes, as Tim Tszyu was originally slated to face Keith 'One Time' Thurman. Fundora was also booked to fight on the card and was slated to fight Serhii Bohachuk. After Thurman was forced to withdraw due to a bicep injury, Fundora was promoted to the main event and booked to face Tszyu.

Tim Tszyu reportedly in talks to face Terence Crawford after Sebastian Fundora bout

Terence Crawford was recently named the WBO's mandatory challenger for Tim Tszyu's light-middleweight strap and now, it looks like talks between the two camps to make a fight are proceeding smoothly. Fox Sports Australia recently spoke to Tszyu's manager, Glen Jennings, who revealed that he had spoken to Crawford's team about a potential fight for Tszyu's WBC & WBO welterweight titles.

The news was re-shared by boxing journalist Michael Benson on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Terence Crawford vs Tim Tszyu is already in talks to potentially happen next, Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings has revealed. Fight would be for Tszyu's WBC & WBO super-welterweight world titles, if he beats Sebastian Fundora on Saturday night. [@FOXSportsAUS]"

If the Australian emerges victorious on March 30, there's a good chance he could face 'Bud' sooner rather than later.