Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora odds: Who is favored to win the super welterweight clash?

The odds for Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora indicate that the Australian is favored to emerge victorious this Saturday, where two titles will be on the line.

First, there is Tszyu's WBO super welterweight championship, which the two will do battle for. The vacant WBC super welterweight strap will also be up for grabs. The Australian phenom will not only be putting his title on the line, he will also put his undefeated record at risk in a bout with more variables than many are considering.

Nevertheless, he is the betting favorite according to various sources. DraftKings currently has him as a -575 favorite, while his foe, Fundora, is a +400 underdog. Meanwhile, Fox Sports Australia lists Tszyu as a $1.18 favorite, and Fundora as a $5 underdog.

Similarly, BetMGM has Tszyu as a $1.16 favorite, while Fundora is listed as a $4.75 underdog. This, however, does not take into account that Tszyu was not preparing for Fundora, who is a 6'5" southpaw with an 80-inch reach. He was originally training to fight Keith Thurman, a 5'7" orthodox fighter.

Thurman suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. Fundora represents a massive adjustment for Tszyu to make, which could cost him both his undefeated status and WBO title. The two men will clash in a 12-round bout, with Tszyu making his first trip to the ring since his Oct. 15 outing against Brian Mendoza.

Whether an upset takes place this Saturday, however, is part of the intrigue behind the matchup. Given the difference in styles and the short-notice nature of this bout, that is certainly a possibility.

Tim Tszyu's professional boxing record

Tim Tszyu isn't just an undefeated fighter, he has a lengthy list of notable opponents he has beat, and has even eyed a bout with top pound-for-pound great, Terence Crawford, who is still enjoying the fruits of his labor after TKO'ing rival Errol Spence Jr. in dominant fashion last June.

The Australian knockout artist has beaten the likes of Brian Mendoza, Carlos Ocampo, Tony Harrison and Terrell Gausha, to name a few. This Saturday, he aims to add Sebastian Fundora to his list of conquests.