“Time to grind” - Anatoly Malykhin starts fight camp for heavyweight MMA world title defense against ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 169: Atlanta

It's time for three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin to put in the hard work. The triple-champ has started training camp for his impending defense of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169: Atlanta.

Malykhin's defense of his heavyweight throne goes down on Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

John Hutchinson, Malykhin's head trainer at Tiger Muay Thai, shared on Instagram that he and the Russian knockout machine started to lay the foundation for their United States debut later this year.

He posted:

"First day in camp with the super champ @anmalykhin. We're fresh going over the basics, and rebuilding the body for the big November fight -- Anatoly's USA debut. Any heavyweight can get it! Boxing next year? Coming for a fourth belt and making insane history. Time to grind! #Champchamp #OneChance #Tigermuaythai"

Anatoly Malykhin, who also holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles, looks to put on a banger of a debut when he finally fights on US soil this November.

'Sladkiy' is arguably the top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and his 14-0 professional record comes with an absurd 100 percent finish rate.

The 36-year-old is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship with all six of his wins coming via concussive knockout.

Malykhin is coming off a stunning third-round knockout of Reinier de Ridder to capture the middleweight MMA throne in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar this past March.

Pre-sale registration for ONE 169: Atlanta tickets are now open.

Anatoly Malykhin promises to unleash sustained violence against 'Reug Reug'

Anatoly Malykhin and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane have been going at it for months now, and things will finally come to a head this November in Atlanta.

Sharing the fight's poster on his Instagram Stories, Malykhin said Kane would become a victim to his devastating power once they're locked inside the Circle.

Malykhin wrote:

"Noise, brothers, there is a victim."