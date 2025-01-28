"Time to hang up the beanie" - Fans react as an angry MMA Guru calls out Dana White to "unban" him from UFC Fight Pass

The MMA Guru, a popular yet polarizing MMA content creator, has reignited his feud with UFC CEO Dana White. The outspoken creator called out White recently to lift his ban from UFC Fight Pass.

Guru has labeled White a “liar” in the past regarding the UFC’s handling of fighters, including Demetrius Johnson. The content creator commands a solid fan base, with some fans siding with Guru’s arguments about fighter treatment and others dismissing his fiery approach.

The YouTuber, in the past, highlighted White's inconsistent statements regarding Johnson, pointing out alleged disrespect towards the former flyweight champion during contract negotiations and his eventual trade to ONE Championship. These comments seemingly led to him getting banned from UFC events and also getting his access to UFC Fight Pass denied.

Trending

He took to X to reach out to White, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Okay @danawhite unban me from UFC Fight Pass you fat bald f*ck."

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Several fans reacted to his angry rant, writing:

"Time to hang up the beanie."

"Bro pissed off everyone at the ufc and got banished."

"Ha, you gotta be one very special kid to get banned from fight pass."

"Nah dude no one wants you there."

"Oh well, you can't continue to report from your basement and actually need to leave your house like actual reporters do."

"Just get a new account."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to The MMA Guru's rant against Dana White. [Screenshots courtesy: @THATBOYMMAGURU on X]

Dana White reportedly refunded Daniel Cormier for his help at UFC 229

Nearly seven years after the infamous UFC 229 brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, new details have emerged from the episode.

Daniel Cormier shared that he played a crucial role in calming Nurmagomedov after the post-fight chaos, which resulted in UFC President Dana White refunding him for his $10,000 worth of tickets. Cormier had purchased the tickets for his wife and kids to sit near the octagon, but when 'The Eagle' leapt out of the cage to attack Dillon Danis, Cormier’s first instinct was to jump in.

Speaking about the incident in a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Cormier said:

"I was in the building sitting in the front row with my family. I bought tickets for me, my wife, and my two kids... $10,000 tickets to sit next to the octagon. When the fight [brawl] happens, I jump over the octagon to go fight and them immediately catch my head that I have to stop these guys... I start stopping the fight, I calm Khabib down, I get him to leave the octagon, Dana refunds me all my money.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (24:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.