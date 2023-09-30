"Time to load up boys" - Massively lopsided odds for Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis fight has fans buzzing

The MMA community has been buzzing after the betting odds for Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis' upcoming bout were revealed.

Frevola and Saint-Denis are set to meet at UFC 295 in a lightweight clash that is already being tipped as a Fight of the Night contender. The 155'ers are both heading into the bout in fine form with each pushing to move up the division's rankings.

Matt Frevola is No.14 in the lightweight division, earning his entry into the top 15 after a string of impressive performances that have seen him accrue a three-fight winstreak.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint-Denis is looking to break into the rankings for the first time, earning his shot against Frevola after accumulating four finishes in a row.

Ahead of their clash, @FightOdds_io released the odds for the bout, with Benoit Saint-Denis marked as the heavy favorite at -400, and Frevola as the +330 underdog.

The odds left many fans suprised as Saint-Denis is such a heavy favorite, considering he heads into the fight unranked. One fan wrote:

"I favor Saint-Denis in that fight but -400 is a bit much, especially considering his poor defense."

Another fan was excited at the prospect of betting on Frevola, who impressed last time out by finishing Drew Dober:

"Definitely worth placing a bet on Frevola. BSD gets reckless in the pocket and Frevola was the first guy to crack Dobers chin (in the ufc)."

Reddit user @Dabtastic400 added that they're going all in on a Frevola victory. They wrote:

"Time to load up boys"

Check out more reactions below:

When Matt Frevola accused Daniel Cormier of biased commentary

Matt Frevola once accused Daniel Cormier of extreme bias during his epic UFC 288 bout against Drew Dober.

Frevola put on the performance of his career when he met Dober inside the octagon, knocking him out in the first round and handing him his first KO loss in the UFC.

Following his stunning victory, 'The Steamrolla' took to social media to call out Cormier. According to Frevola, the commentary from 'DC' was heavily biased towards Dober. Matt Frevola tweeted:

"DC is such a hater when he commentates my fights just sayin smh"

He followed this with another tweet:

"I hit Dober with 6 hard shots to start the fight & this guy isn’t even in the booth it seems. Dober lands one punch & it’s “Dobers landing” smh"

