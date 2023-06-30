"This guy isn’t even in the booth" - Matt Frevola slams Daniel Cormier for extreme bias while commentating his fight

Matt Frevola doesn't appear pleased with Daniel Cormier's commentary during 'The Steamrolla's' epic victory over Drew Dober at UFC 288 in May.

Frevola put on the performance of his career against a notoriously tough opponent, knocking him out in the first round. The famous chin of Dober was finally cracked by 'The Steamrolla', who announced himself as a potential future lightweight title contender.

'DC', who began commentating for the UFC in 2016, became a full-time analyst for the promotion after his retirement in 2020.

Matt Frevola recently took to Twitter to call Daniel Cormier out for what 'The Steamrolla' perceived to be biased commentary. He said this:

"DC is such a hater when he commentates my fights just sayin smh."

He continued by saying:

"I hit Dober with 6 hard shots to start the fight & this guy isn’t even in the booth it seems. Dober lands one punch & it’s “Dobers landing” smh"

Matt Frevola handed Drew Dober his first KO defeat since 2011 and sent a statement of intent to the rest of the 155-pound division. 'The Steamrolla' is now ranked No.14 at lightweight, and following his UFC 288 win, he called for a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

Matt Frevola calls for a fight with Michael Chandler in wake of rumors that he won't face Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. The show began airing in May and is scheduled to end on August 15.

Following the season finale, it was expected that McGregor and Chandler would do battle in the octagon. But the Irishman's recent saga with USADA, and the lack of an official announcement from the UFC, has led to speculation that the fight won't actually happen.

Michael Chandler still appears confident that he will face Conor McGregor, but Matt Frevola has offered to replace 'The Notorious' should the fight never materialize. Frevola also called Paddy Pimblett out during the video, but the Scouser is still recovering from ankle surgery and it is unclear when he will return.

'The Steamrolla' said this:

"Let's fight, that's it. November at [Madison Square Gardens]. But if you don't want to sign on the line, I'm ready for Michael Chandler. McGregor ain't fighting, the dude's juiced to the gills, coked up, beating up girls. Michael Chandler, you can keep dreaming you're not fighting. But guess who you can fight at MSG, you can take you're steamrolling like a man..."

