“People are talking about exemptions” - Michael Chandler explains why he’s still confident about fighting Conor McGregor in the next six months

Amid all the doubt surrounding Conor McGregor's return to the octagon, Michael Chandler has given a positive update that fans will likely get excited about. The two are entangled in potential fight talks but it seemed the reported fight featuring the two Ultimate Fighter coaches was in doubt, until now.

'Iron' has pushed the boundaries and impressed the world since joining the promotion, but his goal in the sport isn't finished until he gets gold wrapped around his waist. Once a former Bellator lightweight champion, the wrestler has insisted he wants to fight the best in the world and one day be named a UFC titleholder.

Whilst talking with Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler cast some light on negotiations with Conor McGregor's team and claimed that the fight will still go ahead within the next six months.

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of - I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back... Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That's not for me to choose. Have there been exemptions before?... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

Conor McGregor remains a doubt due to the ongoing allegations he currently faces. Although no concrete proof has been presented, a woman believes she was sexually assaulted by the UFC star and wants settlement money to resolve the issue.

How have Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fared as TUF 31 coaches?

As previously mentioned, the two lightweights are currently opposing one another on this year's edition of The Ultimate Fighter, but how are the two team leaders getting on?

Starting the season, McGregor took every prospect (fighters who've never been in the UFC), whereas his opponent took all veterans (those who have competed inside the octagon).

With another episode dropping tomorrow, 'The Notorious' sees his team of prospects down 0-4, and although some of his athletes have looked impressive, Michael Chandler's men have been too strong thus far.

