Despite being out of action since last year, Paddy Pimblett's name is continually mentioned by lightweights and that happened once again during UFC 288. In what was expected to be a fireworks occasion, Matt Frevola knocked out Drew Dober and called for a fight against the scouser, prompting him to respond.

'Steamrolla' extended his winning run to three when he claimed the best win of his career last time out. While he is not the biggest name in the division, he is one of the lesser-known fighters who fans must tune in to watch each and every time he fights due to his kill-or-be-killed attitude in the cage.

When asked about a potential fight against Matt Frevola on social media, Paddy Pimblett insisted it wasn't the ideal time to call him out but believes his potential opponent is the "easiest route" into the UFC rankings.

"Bit of a weird time to call me out when I can't even train... But yeah, I'd fight Frevola when I'm back. Probably the easiest route into the top 15."

Pimblett has not been making any friends in the sport of late and received a large amount of backlash from the MMA world when he decided to discredit Ariel Helwani ahead of his Jared Gordon fight.

His popularity took further damage when he barely scraped by 'Flash' in their matchup, with the majority of fans believing that he clearly lost the fight. Regardless of the controversial outcome, the Liverpudlian now finds himself with four wins from four in the octagon, and aims to force his way into the rankings.

Paddy Pimblett's next fight: When can we expect him back in the octagon?

With two UFC events in London approaching—with his good friend Molly McCann competing on one of those—many would believe Paddy Pimblett to be announced on one of the cards, but that won't be the case.

While we may not be too far away from 'The Baddy' headlining a Fight Night card in his home country, fans shouldn't expect to see the lightweight in action anytime soon. Following his aforementioned clash with Jared Gordon, the 155er underwent surgery and will be out of action for some time.

The injury was worse than first feared. Although a definitive timeline hasn't been given as of yet, we could well have to wait until 2024 before we see Pimblett in the octagon once again.

