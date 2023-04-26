Jared Gordon sounds off on potential rematch with Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon sounded off on a potential rematch with Paddy Pimblett after 'The Baddy's latest injury update.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Gordon shared his thoughts on Pimblett claiming he beat him even with an injury. He mentioned that he isn't interested in running it back despite many believing he won the fight.

He said:

"Paddy 'The Flabby', who just had ankle surgery, is saying he doesn't know when he's gonna come back. He's probably gonna blow up to some enormous weight, and then what he's gonna come fight me, who's been active? I've been active, you know, and I'm gonna stay active."

'Flash' brought up that he hopes to remain active once he's cleared to return to action rather than wait for 'The Baddy'. He mentioned that he believed it was odd that Pimblett uploaded a video talking about him after his surgery, saying:

"He's being salty, he obviously wants to fight me again...he's talking about me from his hospital bed...I was laughing cause it's like if you really thought you won, bro, you're in the recovery room of the hospital. You just had ankle surgery and the first words that you're muttering are 'Jared Gordon'. So it's like, clearly living in your head."

It remains to be seen whether the UFC plan on booking a rematch between 'Flash' and 'The Baddy' once the Englishman returns to the octagon.

Jared Gordon doesn't believe a rematch with Paddy Pimblett makes sense

Despite a controversial decision at UFC 282, Jared Gordon doesn't believe a rematch with Paddy Pimblett makes sense.

During the affromentioned appearance, 'Flash' clapped back at Pimblett targeting a rematch with him. He mentioned that he doesn't believe a rematch would be a big enough fight to warrant a main event spot and would pass on the offer, saying:

"The only way it makes sense for me is if they [the UFC] give me some big spot, which I doubt they'll do cause it's not worthy of a really big spot...It's not worthy of a London main event or co-main because there's so many guys from over there that deserve it more than him."

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will attempt to book a rematch if Pimblett is cleared to return sooner and if there is a growing demand from fans to see the fight.

