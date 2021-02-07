"Time to move on"- champion Petr Yan reacts to Cory Sandhagen's stunning KO win over Frankie Edgar

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has given his take on Cory Sandhagen's incredible performance at UFC Vegas 18. The Russian fighter took to social media and gave props to The Sandman for his win but also noted that it is time for Frankie Edgar to move on.

At UFC Vegas 18, Cory Sandhagen knocked out Frankie Edgar with a brutal flying knee. The up and coming bantamweight contender used his height advantage and caught Edgar within the first 28 seconds of the fight.

Taking to Twitter, Petr Yan seemed quite impressed with Cory's quick-fashion win. However, also reminded everyone what Yan's upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling did to Sandhagen at UFC 250 when he submitted him within a round. The reigning 135-lbs champion suggested that the scenario in the bantamweight division will unfold after Yan's title defense.

Edgar is legend, time to move on. Good win for Cory. But hard to forget what my next opponent did to him. We’ll see what happens next 🤫 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 7, 2021

Cory Sandhagen has been on an absolute roll in the UFC. The Sandman already secured a huge win over former bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes, finishing the Brazilian with a spinning heel kick. And in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Sandhagen one-up his own performance and made it clear that he is in bantamweight title contention.

Petr Yan will be defending the UFC bantamweight title against a fighter who has finished Cory Sandhagen

Petr Yan will mark his first title defense at the upcoming UFC 259 pay-per-view in March. The Russian will be defending his belt against Aljamain Sterling in one of the three title fights set to take place at the pay-per-view. This will be the first time Yan will be in octagon action since winning the championship at UFC 251 against Jose Aldo.

"I think I'll finally get the hype I deserve now."@Cors_Life talks about his incredible flying knee KO against Frankie Edgar and why a title shot is next after #UFCVegas18 🔊⬆️ — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 7, 2021

The winner of the Yan vs. Sterling fight could go on to face Cory Sandhagen next. The Sandman has established himself as a rightful contender. However, with TJ Dillashaw set to return to the sport, the former bantamweight champion will be in the mix, as well. While several fighters, including Cory Sandhagen, believe that Dillashaw shouldn't be in title contention right away, the UFC might think otherwise.