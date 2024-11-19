“Time to put a W in front of that L” - Jonathan Haggerty determined to start his redemption arc after loss to Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty is ready for his redemption arc.

The former two-sport world champion previously revealed that he has a fight coming up, and he's now ready to erase the bitter memory he had in Denver.

Haggerty relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek Kiatmoo9 when he lost via first-round knockout in the main event of ONE 168: Denver in September this year.

Taking to Instagram, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion said he's determined to get back to winning ways against anyone ONE Championship throws at him.

Jonathan Haggerty wrote:

"Fight date is set. Time to put a W in front of that L 👊 @onechampionship"

Haggerty was on the best form of his ONE Championship tenure heading into his Denver showdown against Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, earlier this year.

'The General' was riding a six-fight winning streak, with that run's latter half ending via vicious stoppages.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he flatlined the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

He would reach champ-champ status when he stopped Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty ultimately capped off that streak when he knocked out Felipe Lobo for his first defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 19.

Jonathan Haggerty empathizes with Rodtang after crucial weight miss

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon once shared a rivalry over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but that animosity ultimately evolved into mutual respect.

That's why Haggerty couldn't help but feel distraught after Rodtang got stripped of the gold for missing weight ahead of his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Haggerty said losing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales must have been heartbreaking for his former foe:

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s the last little bit, really. You’ve done it all and then you got that last little pound hanging over your head. For me, I’d get it done, but like Freddie [Haggerty] says, you just don’t know how hard he’s tried."

