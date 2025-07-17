"Time was not something I feared" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao stayed patient in impressive submission win at ONE Fight Night 33

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao demonstrated championship composure during his dominant submission victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33, refusing to let the pressure of time affect his tactical approach.

The 23-year-old Team Lakay standout returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round in their bantamweight MMA showdown inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"The time was not something I feared about. In a fight, you cannot really think of easy finishes like knockouts and submissions, but only your main goal, to win," Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship following his victory inside the distance that maintained his 100 percent finishing rate.

'The Machine's' patient mindset proved crucial against an opponent known for his durability and unorthodox defensive capabilities, as Sangiao methodically broke down Zoltsetseg's resistance over three rounds.

His systematic takedown attempts and ground control throughout the contest demonstrated his understanding that elite-level victories often require sustained pressure rather than spectacular highlight-reel moments.

The Team Lakay star's composed performance against an opponent of Zoltsetseg's caliber, who had proven difficult to finish throughout his career, sends a clear message that he's ready for bigger challenges in the stacked bantamweight MMA division.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao thankful for fans' undying support

The Team Lakay prince also gave a shoutout to his legion of supporters for staying with him through thick and thin, especially after he delivered a below-par display during his first career loss a couple of years back.

"Thank you so much to all of you for your nonstop support. You will see me more in the future, and I know you will keep supporting me. Thank you!" he added in the same exchange.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao is now 7-1 in his career and 4-1 in ONE Championship.

