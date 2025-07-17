“You will see me more in the future” - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao thankful for fans’ undying support

Filipino fighter Jhanlo Mark Sangiao scored an impressive bounce-back victory in his last match. He dedicated it to the fans who he said continued to rally behind him despite the long layoff he had.

The 23-year-old Team Lakay representative was one of the winners at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg of Mongolia by way of submission (rear-naked choke) in the third and final round of their featured bantamweight MMA showdown.

It was a rebound win for Sangiao, who lost in his previous match in August 2023 to Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu by submission.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his victory at ONE Fight Night 33, the rising MMA star took the opportunity to thank his fans who stuck with him while he was out for some time, and vowed to be more active moving forward.

He said:

"Thank you so much to all of you for your nonstop support. You will see me more in the future and I know you will keep supporting me. Thank you!"

The win at ONE Fight Night 33 was the fourth in five matches for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, who made his ONE Championship debut in December 2021. It was also a double celebration for him as he recently became a first-time father.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao wants to continue winning momentum from ONE Fight Night 33

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admitted that winning at ONE Fight Night 33 felt good. He wants to build on it as he continues with his ONE Championship campaign.

He shared it in the same interview with the promotion following his victory in ONE's most recent Amazon Prime Video show, saying:

"It felt amazing, I'm back to the winning game and I'm planning to keep it that way."

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao is one of the new-generation fighters under the banner of Team Lakay, which is continued to be led by his father, Mark.

