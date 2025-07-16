  • home icon
  • Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg was a tough nut to crack: “I expected him to be strong”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg was a tough nut to crack: “I expected him to be strong”

By James De Rozario
Modified Jul 16, 2025 05:02 GMT
(From left) Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao knew he was in for a battle when he stepped into the Circle against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33, but the Filipino phenom's preparation proved to be the difference-maker.

The 23-year-old Team Lakay standout returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round in their bantamweight MMA showdown last Friday.

"I expected him to be strong in the first round, and he was, but I still executed the game plan to take him down until he was consumed," Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship following his triumphant return to action inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.
Sangiao's tactical approach showcased his maturity as a fighter, as he methodically broke down a dangerous opponent who had proven difficult to finish throughout his career.

Zoltsetseg's reputation for durability and showboating made him a tricky puzzle to solve, but Sangiao's relentless wrestling pressure gradually wore down the Mongolian's resistance.

The Filipino destroyer's game plan execution was flawless, as he secured multiple takedowns throughout the contest before working his way to his opponent's back in the dying seconds of the third and final canto.

With the triumph inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao took his overall career slate to 7-1 overall while maintaining his perfect 100 percent finishing rate.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's grappling acumen was a sight to behold

With yet another submission finish on his resume, the sixth of his thriving career, it's safe to say Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's reputation as a ground game specialist is certainly growing.

It wasn't just the fact that he forced Zoltsetseg to give up his back that made all the difference. The Team Lakay affiliate executed his takedowns to perfection, while throwing combinations to keep the Mongolian fighter guessing.

When he landed in mount or with his back on the canvas, Sangiao's ability to transition from one submission to another put Zoltsetseg in further misery.

More impressively, Sangiao didn't look as if he was gassed despite falling short on several cranks and chokes.

