Jhanlo Mark Sangiao content with letting ONE Championship choose his next opponent: "More focused on going back to training"

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao isn't too concerned about what awaits him next. Instead, the Filipino superstar is focusing on continuous improvement rather than campaigning for a specific opponent.

The Team Lakay standout had this to say following his spectacular victory at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday, July 11, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The 23-year-old returned to winning ways emphatically last week. He forced Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg to tap to a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round in their bantamweight MMA duel in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his triumphant outing, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told the promotion:

"For now, I am more focused on going back to training and improving myself. I will leave that to ONE Championship."

'The Machine's' professional approach to letting the organization handle matchmaking shows a mature mindset that has served him well throughout his career.

His dominant performance against the Mongolian veteran showcased a complete skill set, as he systematically broke down his opponent with relentless takedowns and ground control before securing the submission finish.

More importantly, the victory pushed Sangiao's record to 7-1 overall, while maintaining his perfect 100 percent finishing rate—a testament to his ability to end fights against quality opposition.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao on ONE Fight Night 33 win

After nearly two years away from competition, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's willingness to trust the promotion's matchmaking while focusing on self-improvement suggests he's ready for whatever challenge comes next.

His patient approach to career development, combined with his devastating finishing ability, makes him an interesting prospect in the bantamweight division's competitive landscape.

While he's excited to see what awaits him in the future, for now, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao wants to enjoy his win and make sure he can keep up his hot streak when he returns.

The 23-year-old warrior further added:

"It felt amazing, I'm back to the winning game, and I'm planning to keep it that way."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card via replay for free.

