Tito Ortiz willing to give Chael Sonnen "another chance" at keeping his promise to late father 

Tito Ortiz claims he is open to giving Chael Sonnen "another chance" to honor his promise to his late father.

The UFC legend took to social media to issue what appears to be a rematch invitation to his one-time opponent. On Instagram, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' posted a video of his 2017 encounter with Sonnen with the caption:

"[Chael Sonnen] never kept his promise. I will give you another chance!"

Check out the post below:

Sonnen has openly talked about the devastation he felt after failing to make good on the last promise he ever made to his father. In 2017, 'The American Gangster' got emotional while talking about his father in a promotional video for his Bellator MMA debut against Ortiz.

The promo captured a rare moment as the self-proclaimed 'Bad Guy' of the MMA world dropped his on-screen persona to show his vulnerable side. It ended with Sonnen saying:

"When my Dad died the last thing I ever said to him. I said to him I'm going to beat Tito Ortiz and I'm going to win the world championship. That's the only promise I never... that's the only promise I never kept."

Unfortunately, Sonnen also failed to honor his promise of beating Ortiz as well. 'The American Gangster' came very close, though, when he caught Ortiz in a guillotine choke in round one. However, he let go of the chokehold, believing his opponent tapped out, and ironically found himself tapping to Ortiz moments later.

Chael Sonnen trolls Tito Ortiz

It's safe to assume that Chael Sonnen still hasn't moved on from his rivalry with Tito Ortiz. 'The American Gangster' recently mocked his former opponent after reports surfaced that Ortiz's home was burglarized.

Never one to let things slide, Sonnen saw an opportunity to take a shot at Ortiz. The three-time UFC title challenger took to Twitter to write:

"Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz's house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs."

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen TMZ @TMZ Police tell TMZ Sports they're investigating a burglary at UFC legend Tito Ortiz's place in Huntington Beach. tmz.com/2022/06/04/cop… Police tell TMZ Sports they're investigating a burglary at UFC legend Tito Ortiz's place in Huntington Beach. tmz.com/2022/06/04/cop… Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz's house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs twitter.com/TMZ/status/153… Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz's house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs twitter.com/TMZ/status/153…

Sonnen's comments were in reference to Ortiz's apparent bankruptcy. Public records show that the MMA star collected unemployment checks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former UFC champ admitted that he burned through his savings as he didn't have a source of income between December 2019 and January 2021. However, he was accused of defrauding the government as he is notably employed as the pro-tempore mayor of the City of Huntington Beach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far