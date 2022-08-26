"TJ, how could you possibly be upset about that?"- Daniel Cormier voices his opinion on Aljamain Sterling calling TJ Dillashaw a "dirty athlete"

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Aljamain Sterling positing that TJ Dillashaw may still be a dirty athlete. Former two-time champion and number two ranked contender TJ Dillashaw readies to fight Aljo for the bantamweight world title at UFC 280 in October.

During the new show 3 Rounds with DC on his YouTube channel, Cormier broke down a few of the big fights remaining in the calendar year like Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev in a couple of weeks, the ever-growing UFC 281 card, and more.

In regards to the banter from the 135 pound champion Aljamain Sterling to his challenger TJ Dillashaw recently, Cormier said:

"When Aljo says I don't think he's a clean athlete, TJ, how could you possibly be upset about that? You just served a two year suspension. I don't believe that because the time is served you forget about everything. Last weekend I spoke to Calvin Kattar about this. Calvin Kattar goes, you forgive but you never forget."

Cormier continued:

"Because again, all the accomplishments are brought into question whenever a guy has to serve two years away from the game in his prime. Because he failed a steroid test for something that has been proven time and time again to be a steroid and a performance enhancing steroid."

TJ Dillashaw and lengthy USADA suspensions in UFC

TJ Dillashaw received a two-year suspension from USADA, but other than TJ Dillashaw, there have been a few other multi-year drug test suspensions in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Fellow Team Alpha Male alumni Chad Mendes also received a two-year suspension from USADA after a type of growth hormone emerged on a test. Mendes stated that the positive result stemmed from a cream used to subvert psoriasis and was not in fact from a conscious effort to give himself a competitive edge in the UFC. Mendes is no longer in MMA and is presently contracted to BKFC.

Frank Mir also received a two-year suspension in 2017 after being knocked out by Mark Hunt. Turinabol metabolites were found in the system of the former UFC world heavyweight champion, and the legitimacy of these results was called into question by Mir. He eventually left the promotion to go to Bellator MMA.

Jon Jones also had a positive test issue that resulted in his knockout win over Daniel Cormeir being overturned to a no contest in their rematch. The suspension was intiailly set at a whopping four years untlmit was reduced to fifteen months following Jones being cooperative with USADA in giving information on the PED supply culture in MMA.

