"It's a good fight for him" - TJ Dillashaw comments on Henry Cejudo calling out Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title

TJ Dillashaw has weighed in on the potential superfight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour', the former UFC bantamweight champion stated that he liked Cejudo's chances in a fight against 'The Great':

"I actually do think it's a good fight for him [Henry Cejudo] stylistically. I wouldn't say that [145] is a good weight class for him, for his stature and things like that but [Alexander] Volkanovski is actually a great fight for him... So, I'm not mad at him pushing for that because it could be a pretty interesting fight. It's a fight that I would watch and I don't watch many fights," said TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw also talked about whether he would be open to fighting UFC legend Jose Aldo if the Brazilian wins his bout against Rob Font in December:

"From what I've been told, I'm fighting for the belt next... so that's kind of where my mindset's at right now but it's Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, to me, is an all-time legend so its hard to not think about taking a fight if it's offered to you."

You can watch the full interview with TJ Dillashaw below:

TJ Dillashaw fought Henry Cejudo in 2019

In an attempt to attain champ-champ status, TJ Dillashaw decided to move down to flyweight to fight Henry Cejudo for the title in 2019. 'Killashaw' went through a gruesome weight cut to make the 125 pound limit.

Despite the horrific ordeal, the 35-year-old failed to emerge victorious on the night. 'The Messenger' won the fight via TKO in just 32 seconds of the opening round.

After the fight, the California native tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and was subsequently suspended for two years.

Dillashaw returned to action in July 2021 to take on former training partner Cory Sandhagen. 'Killashaw' was declared the winner of the razor-close fight via split decision.

