T.J. Dillashaw reveals he could not spar leading up to UFC Vegas 32 due to a torn MCL, hurt shoulder, and foot

T.J. Dillashaw has revealed that he was unable to spar in the lead-up to his fight at UFC Vegas 32.

At the UFC Vegas 32 post-fight press conference, the former champion said that due to multiple injuries, he could not engage in any sparring while preparing for his fight with Cory Sandhagen.

"I had a really, really, really rough camp. I didn't even spar this whole camp... First injury was, I pinched this nerve in my foot doing a sliderboard and up until two days ago, I had to work out with shoes on, you know. It was like the worst thing that I could have been dealing with. And then I tore my MCL in my right knee, I hurt my left shoulder as well... So it was a real rough camp and I didn't wanna obviously talk about because I didn't wanna make no excuses." T.J. Dillashaw said.

The 35-year-old believes he could have done better in his fight against 'The Sandman'. T.J. Dillashaw said:

"For me that fight was a little lazy. There was things I didn't do, I didn't feint enough, techniques I didn't use enough... I'm happy with the performance, I got the win. But, I can do a lot better than that."

'Lieutenant Dan' pulled off a split-decision victory over 'The Sandman' in a razor-close fight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 in the Dillashaw's favor.

With the win, the 35-year-old has put himself back in title contention after coming off a two-year suspension.

Cody Garbrandt calls out T.J. Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 32

T.J. Dillashaw's arch-nemesis Cody Garbrandt called him out for a fight after the 35-year-old's win in the main event of UFC Vegas 32.

"Let's run it!!" Cody Garbrandt wrote on Twitter.

Let’s run it !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

'No Love' and Dillashaw have faced off twice before in the octagon and 'Lieutenant Dan' walked out with his hand raised in both those fights.

In another tweet, Garbandt broke down the T.J Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen fight, claiming 'The Sandman' was the rightful winner.

Legit thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight. https://t.co/kSgh1VsrDq — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

