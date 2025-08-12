TKO COO Mark Shapiro blasts UFC’s old PPV model, calls Paramount+ move a game-changer

TKO COO Mark Shapiro recently expressed his views on the pay-per-view model currently used by the UFC. He argues that this model serves as a barrier, preventing fans from fully enjoying and accessing their content.

On Aug. 11, the leading MMA promotion announced a partnership with Paramount as its new broadcasting partner. Starting in 2026, Paramount+ and CBS will stream and telecast live UFC events.

Following the announcement, Shapiro and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel appeared in an interview with CNBC, during which Shapiro criticized the existing pay-per-view models, saying:

"It's antiquated, it's just an antiquated model. What's on pay-per-view these days? Once in a while, a big-time boxing match that starts in the middle of the night, or maybe some movies on DirecTV. It's an antiquated model. It's a wall, it's a barrier at the end of the day for our fans to get our product."

Check out Mark Shapiro's comments below (5:26):

Mark Shapiro shares two cents on UFC's broadcast rights deal with Paramount

Initially, there were several speculations about whether Netflix or other major global digital platforms would partner with the UFC. However, the leading MMA promotion appears satisfied with the deal they signed with Paramount, which is reportedly valued at $7.7 billion over seven years.

TKO's COO, Mark Shapiro, also expressed his views on the partnership, stating that it would be well-received by the athletes.

"Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach. Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors, expanded premium inventory for global brand partners, and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage."

