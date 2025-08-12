  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • TKO COO Mark Shapiro blasts UFC’s old PPV model, calls Paramount+ move a game-changer

TKO COO Mark Shapiro blasts UFC’s old PPV model, calls Paramount+ move a game-changer

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 12, 2025 14:46 GMT
Mark Shapiro talks about new UFC broadcast rights deal. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Mark Shapiro talks about new UFC broadcast rights deal. [Image courtesy: Getty]

TKO COO Mark Shapiro recently expressed his views on the pay-per-view model currently used by the UFC. He argues that this model serves as a barrier, preventing fans from fully enjoying and accessing their content.

Ad

On Aug. 11, the leading MMA promotion announced a partnership with Paramount as its new broadcasting partner. Starting in 2026, Paramount+ and CBS will stream and telecast live UFC events.

Following the announcement, Shapiro and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel appeared in an interview with CNBC, during which Shapiro criticized the existing pay-per-view models, saying:

"It's antiquated, it's just an antiquated model. What's on pay-per-view these days? Once in a while, a big-time boxing match that starts in the middle of the night, or maybe some movies on DirecTV. It's an antiquated model. It's a wall, it's a barrier at the end of the day for our fans to get our product."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Mark Shapiro's comments below (5:26):

youtube-cover
Ad

Mark Shapiro shares two cents on UFC's broadcast rights deal with Paramount

Initially, there were several speculations about whether Netflix or other major global digital platforms would partner with the UFC. However, the leading MMA promotion appears satisfied with the deal they signed with Paramount, which is reportedly valued at $7.7 billion over seven years.

TKO's COO, Mark Shapiro, also expressed his views on the partnership, stating that it would be well-received by the athletes.

"Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach. Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors, expanded premium inventory for global brand partners, and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications