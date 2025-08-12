Dana White claiming "pay-per-view is not dead" despite $7.7B Paramount broadcasting deal sends fans reeling: "Dana is already backtracking lol"

UFC CEO Dana White has declared that “pay-per-view is not dead” less than a day after the UFC’s $7.7 billion Paramount deal announcement. Many fans felt the shift to Paramount+ would finally end the PPV model in the United States, only to see White keep the door open for one-off events.Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, White said:&quot;What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-Per-View is not dead.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below:Several fans took to X to react to White's comments, with one fan writing:&quot;Dana is already backtracking lol.&quot;Meanwhile, some others welcomed the idea of a special Super Bowl-style card, with one user suggesting fights like Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev and Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones would justify the price. They wrote:&quot;He's talking about a 'Superbowl' type card. If they give us Ilia vs Islam, Aspinall vs Jones, etc., on the same card, I'd pay for it.&quot;&quot;This is to promote the boxing cards with PPV. He’s done an amazing job with UFC. They got paid handsomely.&quot;&quot;He couldn't just give us the win.&quot;&quot;Dana is going to implement “one off pay-per-view” events once a month.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dana White claiming pay-per-view model is not dead. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Dana White details how UFC secured $7.7 billion Paramount streaming partnershipDana White revealed that the UFC’s $7.7 billion deal with Paramount was sealed after direct talks with David Ellison during two high-profile events earlier this year. The agreement gives Paramount+ exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all UFC events starting in 2026, with select shows airing on CBS.The deal nearly doubles the promotion’s annual media rights revenue compared to its ESPN partnership. White emphasized the UFC will continue to control its own production. Speaking in an interview with Forbes, White said:“These guys came in aggressive with an all-or-nothing approach and said, ‘We want the whole thing. The Ellisons are brilliant businessmen and have a whole game plan behind this thing. I can’t wait to be in business with them.”