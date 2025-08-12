  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White claiming "pay-per-view is not dead" despite $7.7B Paramount broadcasting deal sends fans reeling: "Dana is already backtracking lol"

Dana White claiming "pay-per-view is not dead" despite $7.7B Paramount broadcasting deal sends fans reeling: "Dana is already backtracking lol"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:23 GMT
Fans react to Dana White claiming pay-per-view model is not dead. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Dana White claiming pay-per-view model is not dead. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC CEO Dana White has declared that “pay-per-view is not dead” less than a day after the UFC’s $7.7 billion Paramount deal announcement. Many fans felt the shift to Paramount+ would finally end the PPV model in the United States, only to see White keep the door open for one-off events.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, White said:

"What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-Per-View is not dead."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to White's comments, with one fan writing:

"Dana is already backtracking lol."

Meanwhile, some others welcomed the idea of a special Super Bowl-style card, with one user suggesting fights like Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev and Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones would justify the price. They wrote:

"He's talking about a 'Superbowl' type card. If they give us Ilia vs Islam, Aspinall vs Jones, etc., on the same card, I'd pay for it."
Ad
"This is to promote the boxing cards with PPV. He’s done an amazing job with UFC. They got paid handsomely."
"He couldn't just give us the win."
"Dana is going to implement “one off pay-per-view” events once a month."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White claiming pay-per-view model is not dead. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Dana White claiming pay-per-view model is not dead. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dana White details how UFC secured $7.7 billion Paramount streaming partnership

Dana White revealed that the UFC’s $7.7 billion deal with Paramount was sealed after direct talks with David Ellison during two high-profile events earlier this year. The agreement gives Paramount+ exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all UFC events starting in 2026, with select shows airing on CBS.

Ad

The deal nearly doubles the promotion’s annual media rights revenue compared to its ESPN partnership. White emphasized the UFC will continue to control its own production. Speaking in an interview with Forbes, White said:

“These guys came in aggressive with an all-or-nothing approach and said, ‘We want the whole thing. The Ellisons are brilliant businessmen and have a whole game plan behind this thing. I can’t wait to be in business with them.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications