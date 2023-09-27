TKO's CEO bonanza: Ari Emanuel's multi-million dollar earnings after UFC-WWE merger revealed

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel reportedly has a net worth of $500 million. The UFC's recent merger with the WWE, which saw the companies go public on the New York Stock Exchange, will reportedly lead to the net worth of the CEO of the newly-formed TKO Group Holdings growing.

A recent report from John S. Nash of Bloody Elbow, Emanuel's annual base salary is set $3 million and could increase from time to time with approval from the board. He will receive a cash bonus of $1.75 million in 2023, however, starting next year, he could earn an annual cash bonus of up to $7 million.

The TKO CEO is also eligible for discretionary bonuses determined by the board. Nash added:

"In addition, Ari Emanuel is eligible this year for an equity award of restricted stock units worth $2.5 million. Beginning in 2024, Ari Emanuel will be eligible to receive an annual equity awards with a targeted amount amount of $10 million and “to consist of restricted stock units or similar awards.”

"With the launch of TKO, Ari Emanuel is to receive a transaction bonus of $20 million, which will be paid within 30 days following TKO being registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is also set to receive a “one-time equity award comprised of restricted stock, restricted stock units or similar awards with respect to a number of shares of TKO common stock equal to $40,000,000 divided by the closing price of TKO common stock on the date on which the effective time occurred.”

While many within both the UFC and WWE will benefit from the companies merging and going public, Emanuel may have the most to gain. The merger was completed on September 12th, 2023.

Conor McGregor praised Ari Emanuel for TKO being listed on the NYSE

While Conor McGregor has been inactive from mixed martial arts for more than two years, he remains the biggest star in the sport. The former double champ recently praised Ari Emanuel for the UFC's merger with the WWE that led to their parent company, TKO Group Holdings, being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

'The Notorious' retweeted a post from ESPN MMA sharing that the companies' valuation sits at $21.4 billion, while adding:

"Truly outstanding! Congrats Ari and Co."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

While Emanuel is in place as the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, Dana White has also had his title changed. The former UFC President is now the CEO of the company.