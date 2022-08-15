"To the barber who tried to mess up my hairline, I broke your face" - UFC fighters react to Din Thomas' hilarious impersonation of Kamaru Usman

A handful of current and former MMA fighters have all come together in laughter after watching UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman get impersonated by the hilarious Din Thomas.

The TUF 4 semi-finalist is known for his light-hearted and amusing nature and has gathered a following on social media through his comical portrayal of UFC stars. Arguably his most popular impersonation was his unbelievably funny enactment of a Dana White Fu** It Friday episode.

In a post to Instagram pretending to be Kamaru Usman, Din Thomas mentioned the welterweight's hairline, his brother Mohammed, and USADA, saying:

"Yo, what's up? It's the pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman. Want to give a shout-out to USADA for coming round and testing me at 5 o'clock in the morning, interrupting my fourth workout... To the barber who tried to mess up my hairline, I broke your face, I broke your face, I broke your face. Make sure ya'll watch my fight next week in Salt Lake City, I'm taking on Yves Edwards."

Active UFC fighters rejoiced at the return of the comedic Thomas and his sketches. Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, and more led the pack to show their amusement at the clip.

It wasn't just the current UFC fighters who found the video humourous. A handful of former company men jumped in to comment on the ESPN analyst's work.

Check out the unique Din Thomas do what he does best and make people laugh in the video below.

Kamaru Usman's next tough test inside the octagon

Kamaru Usman is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist alive. Some even believe he has surpassed Georges St-Pierre as the best 170lber of all time.

Despite his dominance throughout the welterweight division, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will come face-to-face with arguably his toughest test in some time when he steps into the cage to face Leon Edwards on Saturday.

He's already beaten 'Rocky' early into his UFC career. However, the two have improved massively since then and the wrestler will be confronted by a much different fighter at UFC 278.

Edwards is thought to have the advantage on the feet with his slick striking and movement, but he's also made progress in the defensive grappling department. Usman will have to be on top of his game if he is to walk away with his title on August 20.

