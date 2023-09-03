"To be a fly on the wall…" - Fight fans go wild as Conor McGregor and Ian Garry face off in sparring session

UFC star Conor McGregor has intrigued fans with MMA fans worldwide with his latest post on social media.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to post a video of himself sparring with UFC welterweight contender and fellow Irishman Ian Garry.

Upon watching the video, MMA fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the duo sparring.

An MMA journalist reacted to the clip by expressing his wish to witness the sparring session in person.

"Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry had a boxing spar at Crumlin Boxing Club today at approximately 4:30/5:00 pm. Oh to be a fly on the wall…"

One individual showed their excitement, saying that in the video, McGregor showed shades of his former self while sparring with 'The Future'.

"Cerrone McGregor boxing with [featherweight] McGregor bounce and kicks. Exactly what I wanted to see, Conor."

There was another person who interpreted the video as a symbol of passing the torch from 'The Notorious' to Garry.

"This is incredible. Passing of the torch."

There was one comment that appreciated McGregor's attempt at a spinning backkick in the clip.

"Happy to see those spin kicks in the arsenal."

After watching the clip, one individual predicted that Michael Chandler would have a tough time in a potential bout against 'Mystic Mac'.

"Feel sorry for Chandler."

Another Twitter user opined that Garry got the better of McGregor in the sparring session.

"Garry 10-9."

You can a compilation of the comments on Conor McGregor's post below:

MMA fans react to Conor McGregor's post on Twitter

Ian Garry's thoughts on being compared to the Irish superstar Conor McGregor

Just like Conor McGregor back in the day, Ian Garry has also had a pretty incredible start to his UFC career. 'The Future' is currently 6-0 in the multi-billion dollar promotion, which includes victories over fighters like Daniel Rodriguez and Neil Magny.

Ever since his debut in the UFC, fans have been drawing parallels between 'The Future' and McGregor. During a press conference in April 2022, Garry reacted to the comparisons with 'the Notorious' and said that McGregor was a huge inspiration behind his getting into the world of MMA.

"It's awesome. Even the fact that people say that I'm the next him, or they compare me to him, it's f**king cool. They're comparing to someone who literally is the reason I feel like I'm in the sport, because I wanted to be like him."

You can check out Garry's comments from the 12:00 mark below: