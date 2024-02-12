"To make his own d**k grow" - Ex-UFC champ weighs in on Sean Strickland trying to KO Sneako during sparring session

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has weighed in on Sean Strickland sparring against influencer Sneako.

'Tarzan' made headlines last week when a clip of himself sparring against Sneako went viral. The influencer was streaming the session live on Rumble, which was watched by tens of thousands of viewers at the time.

The pair both donned a pair of boxing gloves and the former middleweight champion never let up, as he threw heavy shots from the off that forced Sneako up against the cage. UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin soon stepped in, but Sneako still walked out of the octagon with a bloodied nose.

Strickland has since recieved criticism from a host of fans and MMA personalites, such as Jake Paul, with many labeling him a "bully" for his actions.

'The Count' has since weighed in, reacting to the clip on his YouTube channel. Bisping sees it from both sides, understanding that Strickland may have gone too far but noting that Sneako knew what he was signing up for:

"He [Sean Strickland] was having fun and trying to knock him out and to make his own d*ck grow. Does that make him a bully? Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. You could argue that what goes on in the gym, that's Sneako's fault. It's what he signed up for...He wears his heart on his sleeve... But does it make it right Strickland did that? Even when you're sparring another professional, it doesn't get to that situation."

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland's alteraction with Machine Gun Kelly

Dana White has given his thoughts on the heated interaction between 'MGK' and Sean Strickland at the Power Slap 6: KO Chris vs. Muniz event in Las Vegas.

Whilst the exact cause of the altercation remains unknown, it's believed the US rapper took issue with Strickland's posts on X (formerly Twitter), as he had been tweeting about his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and questioning why she was with him.

At the Power Slap 6 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the situation, and he stated he wasn't suprised:

"You can't bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It's about humans."

