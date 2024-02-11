Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland's heated altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Dana White has just touched on the Sean Strickland vs. 'MGK' scandal. At Power Slap 6: KO Chris vs. Muniz, which was held in Durango Casino in Las Vegas, 'Tarzan' and Machine Gun Kelly came face to face, though the exact cause behind the confrontation remains unknown.

According to White, the incident had nothing to do with Strickland having any supposed issues with Kelly himself. Instead, it is the UFC CEO's opinion that Strickland simply can't be around people in general without behaving in a hostile manner. He said as much at the Power Slap 6 post-fight press conference:

"You can't bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It's about humans."

During the confrontation itself, Strickland referred to the rapper as 'weird,' before referring to him as a vampire, declaring that he isn't difficult to find as he left the premises. The former UFC middleweight champion subsequently took to X/Twitter to express his shock over the rapper's relationship with Megan Fox.

In referring to Kelly as a vampire, he was likely making a callback to the rapper and Fox mutually drinking each other's blood, a revelation that caused a media storm. Fortunately, neither man came to blows, but Strickland's volatility has been noted, as he previously assaulted Dricus du Plessis.

The two men were locked in a famous war of words ahead of their UFC 297 encounter. However, du Plessis' decision to mock Strickland's childhood trauma pushed him over the edge, sparking a brawl when both men were cage-side at UFC 296.

Has Dana White dealt with Machine Gun Kelly confronting other UFC fighters?

Unfortunately, Machine Gun Kelly's confrontation with Sean Strickland isn't an isolated incident. Another one of Dana White's fighters nearly came to blows with the rapper back at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Conor McGregor threw his drink in 'MGK's' face.

The exact reason behind the scuffle remains unknown, but reports suggest that either McGregor was denied a photo-op with Kelly or was confronted by the rapper over allegedly inappropriate DMs he had sent to Megan Fox.