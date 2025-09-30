"To see how well he is" - Demetrious Johnson names Georges St-Pierre as dream training partner

Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre are seen by many as the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Hence, it comes as little surprise that 'Mighty Mouse' wants to train with GSP.Beyond their unparalleled UFC and MMA accolades, the pair have also succeeded in staying disciplined in their approach to life following their fighting days.Unlike many other MMA fighters, both 'Rush' and Johnson have kept themselves in shape even after retiring. Not only that, they've continued to train, with 'Mighty Mouse' even traveling the world working with accomplished MMA and combat sports teams as part of his 'Mighty Journey' series on YouTube.During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, when asked about who his dream jiu-jitsu training partner was, the former long-reigning UFC flyweight champion said:&quot;I'd say GSP, but he is bigger than me. I think we have to grapple with him, to see how well he is. We've been trying to set up a mighty journey with him for a long time... just scheduling issues. So, I want to do him, because for him, he is what 44-45? He is in his mid-40s, but he looks better than half the welterweights on the [UFC] roster. Let's start there.&quot;Johnson added:&quot;He still lives a healthy lifestyle, he still moves good, and that's inspired me, to where, when I went to Syndicate [MMA], they are like, 'Are you sure you're not coming back and fight?' I was like, 'No, I don't want to... Isn't that the whole point? To be a martial artist, still live a healthy lifestyle, and live with that mindset?' That is what GSP does, and I think it'd be a great 'Mighty Journey' and a 'Mighty Cast' [Johnson's podcast], to sit and talk to him about his life after fighting.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:When Georges St-Pierre named the dream opponent for Demetrious JohnsonGeorge St-Pierre is a fan of Demetrious Johnson. Speaking on the #28th MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, the former two-division champion, dubbed 'Mighty Mouse', one of the greatest fighters of all time.Moreover, 'Rush' confessed that while he doesn't watch many fights, one fight he'd gladly pay for a front row seat was a dream clash between Johnson and former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw:&quot;If there is a fight, I will pay my own ticket to sit in from and fly myself, is Demetrious Johnson against T.J. Dillashaw. Man, it has to be done, crazy.&quot; [0:45 seconds into the clip]Unfortunately, such a match-up never came to be. Both fighters have since retired from the sport.