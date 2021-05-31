Retired UFC star Georges St-Pierre shows off incredibly ripped physique latest picture; comeback on the cards?

Georges St-Pierre recently shared a picture revealing his ripped physique and it has got us wondering if a potential comeback is on the cards.

Going by the aforementioned picture that surfaced on Twitter, GSP's fighting career is far from over as he looks fit enough for a return to the octagon. Here's a glimpse:

Georges St-Pierre is in the best shape of his life while in retirement. pic.twitter.com/Ca8tPxqb6r — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 31, 2021

Often considered the greatest of all time, Georges St-Pierre gave up his UFC welterweight title to take a hiatus from the sport. St-Pierre made a comeback in 2017 for a lone title bout against Michael Bisping.

Georges St-Pierre successfully captured the 185 lbs strap at UFC 217 before finally bidding farewell to the sport.

Georges St-Pierre has talked about a potential UFC return

The former two-division champion has often contemplated a return to the octagon. In an interview with TSN Sports in October 2020, Georges St-Pierre opened up about the mental conflicts he encounters when considering a return to the octagon. GSP told Aaron Bronsteter:

"Why step back in? But why not step back in? We only live once. That’s the question that I’m facing now, you know? If I have an opportunity to do it and all the stars align and I don’t do it – because I’ve still got it now. I’d say I’m in my best years. Will I regret, when I reach 50 years? … I don’t know.”

In the context of G.O.A.T. conversations, Georges St-Pierre has often been compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov with talks of a potential matchup between the two. While Khabib had expressed interest in a matchup against GSP, the Dagestani fighter hung up his gloves last year after defending the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Spoke with the legendary Georges St-Pierre and asked why he would want to step back into the UFC pressure cooker when he could be comfortably retired.



His reply: "Why step back in? But why NOT step back in? We only live once! So that's the question that I'm facing now." pic.twitter.com/IxYLhBE68O — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 7, 2020

Georges St-Pierre further revealed that a fight against Khabib had been discussed but the UFC was not on board with the idea. According to St-Pierre, even if the UFC were to change their minds now, there are several other factors that would come into play for the fight to come to fruition.

Of a potential fight against Khabib, Georges St-Pierre said:

“[Two] years ago, when I retired, we tried to make the fight happen. I was all-in. I was trying to make the fight happen. And the UFC didn’t want to do it. Now, two years have passed by. I don’t know if the UFC is gonna change their mind. Even if the UFC wants to make the fight, they change their minds, the stars have to align.”

