"He's not interested in that fight"- Dana White admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. George St-Pierre won't happen

During the broadcast of UFC Fight Island 7, Dana White made it clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov will wait until UFC 257 to decide his future in the world of mixed martial arts.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is seemingly determined to stick around in the 155-lbs division. As per the UFC president himself, a potential fight between The Eagle and George St-Pierre is officially off.

Dana White claims that Khabib Nuramgomdov won't be fighting GSP after all

While speaking to the media, Dana White was asked if George St-Pierre was ever brought up during White's meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC President revealed that GSP's name never came up and there is no interest in that fight from either party.

"No, GSP never came up. He's not interested in that fight. From what I hear today, after that, neither is GSP. That's over"

While he was still an active competitor in the UFC, several reports suggested the idea of a potential dream showdown between Khabib and GSP. The Canadian legend last competed in the UFC a long time ago when he won the UFC middleweight championship in 2017 from Michael Bisping. But, was eventually forced to vacate the title, and announced his retirement from the sport, due to injury issues.

By the looks of it, likely, GSP won't be returning to the world of combat sports after all, and the dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't occurring under any circumstances.

What to expect from Khabib Nurmagomedov next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will wait and see how the UFC 257 pay-per-view plays out on January 23rd. The event will be headlined by his arch-rival Conor McGregor, who faces Dustin Poirier and the co-main event features Dan Hooker against Michael Chandler.

The condition for Khabib to return is his competitors securing an impressive win that forces the reigning champion to come back to the UFC. Khabib has already beaten both McGregor and Poirier in the past. However, The Eagle could be open to a rematch against either man. A second showdown with The Notorious One will be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.