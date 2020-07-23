Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently expressed the desire to fight the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon and the former two-division UFC champion has now responded to the callout.

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his title against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251 earlier this month at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of his win against Masvidal, Kamaru Usman expressed interest in defending his title against Georges St-Pierre in a super-fight next.

“I would love GSP. A crazy stat I just found out. After Saturday night after defeating Masvidal, it would have taken the same 1875 days that it took GSP to get 12 consecutive wins, and it would take me exactly 1875 days to get the exact same 12 consecutive wins. We’re tied for that record and what way to break that record than fighting the man who had that record previously?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Georges St-Pierre responded to Kamaru Usman's callout and admitted that though he sometimes thinks about returning to the cage again, he is well and truly done with fighting."

“But after I go home at night and I’m thinking about all [those] crazy thoughts, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be 40 years old soon. Do I really wanna go back and do a hardcore training camp of two months? Put myself in jail so to speak and get ready for hell?’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t,'” St-Pierre said (via Bleacher Report).

While Georges St-Pierre does not seem interested in fighting Kamaru Usman, he’s still toying with the idea of a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person. A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable. He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.” St-Pierre said on the MMA TRUFAN podcast.