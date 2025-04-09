Tom Aspinall drops hard-hitting reminder about what’s at stake for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming clash against Diego Lopes. The two featherweights have been matched up for the vacant title at UFC 314. The event is set to take place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of the event, Aspinall sat down for a conversation with UFC on Eurosport where he spoke about Volkanovski's current status in the promotion. According to the British heavyweight, UFC 314 might be Volkannovski's last chance at capturing the featherweight belt again.

Aspinall said:

"I'm happy to see [Volkanovski] get another shot... I think it's gonna be a good fight. I think that it's gonna be Volkanovski's last crack at getting a title shot and getting a title again. But it's interesting to see where Volkanovski's at because that guy can seriously get down in there and get after it. And from what I've seen... I think it's a good scrappy featherweight fight and I'm looking forward to it."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (0:45):

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Ahead of UFC 314, a lot of MMA personalities have been sharing their thoughts on the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. This includes former welterweight king Kamaru Usman, who discussed the fight with Henry Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

According to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', if Volkanovski performs the same way as he did in his three fights against Max Holloway, there is a good chance of 'The Great' walking away with the victory. Usman said:

"Diego Lopes is ultra-aggressive and there's a method to it as well... But him being ultra-aggressive, I do think that Diego Lopes does make some mistakes. And [Volkanovski], I mean, you look at those trilogy fights that he had with Max Holloway, Volkanovski is a technician. If that same [Volkanovski] steps in here, I don't see how he doesn't get it done."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (25:55):

