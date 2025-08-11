Tom Aspinall highlights the unorthodox aspects of Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling: "This is when he is in his world" 

Khamzat Chimaev is easily one of the greatest wrestlers in MMA, but Tom Aspinall believes there is more to the undefeated fighter's ground game than meets the eye. 'Borz's wrestling has been an enigma that has enamored the sport since he first stepped foot inside the UFC octagon.Chimaev, a three-time Swedish champion, is proficient at mixing his elite grappling with other MMA disciplines. In the octagon, he is an ever-present takedown and submission threat. Couple that with his credible boxing and heavy hands, and he is a daunting proposition for any fighter.During a recent media segment with TNT Sports, Aspinall broke down the Chechen-born Emirati's fighting style.While the UFC heavyweight champion realizes Chimaev uses wrestling feints to set up powerful shots on the feet, he was especially impressed with the unconventionality of the undefeated middleweight's takedown transitions.While demonstrating Chimaev's techniques to media personality Adam Catterall, Aspinall highlighted that rather than attacking the hips during takedowns, 'Borz' dropped down low to grab his opponent's knees, before pivoting to the backside to trip them off balance and down to the canvas.Aspinall added:&quot;Once he gets them here, this is when he is in his world. Then, he'll get a hook in, ride him out, throw punches, [and] attack the neck. The level of grappling that Khamzat Chimaev brings is, he is so high level.&quot;Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling below:When Tom Aspinall was inspired by Khamzat ChimaevKhamzat Chimaev is one of the most dominant fighters in MMA today, and even the UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall feels inspired by 'Borz's' exploits in the octagon.During an interview with Red Corner MMA, the Briton called back to the 31-year-old's vicious first-round finish over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker while showering praises on him:&quot;The guy is incredible, absolutely incredible. To do that to Robert Whittaker, it honestly inspires me to be like that, because you go in there and dominate a former champion like that, that easy, without taking any shots, completely one-sided, inspiring man. The guy is incredible.&quot;For context, at UFC 308, Chimaev put pressure early on Whittaker, denying his opponent any chance to start an offense. At the 3:34 minute mark, he got the finish, locking in a face crank that broke 'The Reaper's' jaw and pushed his teeth in.