Tom Aspinall makes bombshell claim, says Stipe Miocic rejected company's offer for historic UFC 300 matchup

Tom Aspinall said that a Q2 bout offer for Stipe Miocic was put out there but only one side was interested in that particular matchup.

UFC 300 is being regarded as a tentpole event whereby there may still be some sort of looming blockbuster bout announcement for it. Aspinall intimated that an offer to book a fight between himself and the UFC heavyweight GOAT Miocic was attempted but claimed the other side was not interested in fighting the Brit.

The interim heavyweight champion on X leaned into this subject by intially saying he now sees Jon Jones' point of view after a social media spat weeks ago. Aspinall was being classy in saying he wished the heavyweight champion all the best in his recovery and also for a return against Miocic.

From there across a pair of tweets on his personal X account @AspinallMMA, he then said:

"While we are talking about @stipemiocic , my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on apr 13th. I, of course, accepted"

"A little later, we were told that @stipemiocic doesn’t want to fight me, and only interested in fighting @JonnyBones"

@mma_orbit shared a graphic of these tweets in the aftermath and many MMA enthusiasts are having their say on the claim.

Check out the graphic of Tom Aspinall's Miocic-UFC 300 tweets below:

Tom Aspinall and his surging path in MMA

Tom Aspinall has been in the UFC for less than four years but has carved out quite a swath for himself in the heavyweight division.

The 30 year old debuted with a sub one minute KO of Jake Collier at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till following stints in Cage Warriors and BAMMA. Aspinall then rattled off four finishes following that debut effort. He halted Alan Baudot, Andrei Arlovski, Serghei Spivac, and Alexander Volkov during that stretch.

The England native then sustained a freak knee injury 15 seconds into a contest with Curtis Blaydes and was on the shelf for almost exactly one year after the injury transpired. Aspinall returned to the win column with a 73 second stirking-based finish over Marcin Tybura last July.

Aspinall's last contest, saw him claim the aformentioned interim hardware when he stopped Sergei Pavlovich 69 seconds into their UFC 295 bout last November.