Tom Aspinall mocks Jon Jones on TikTok over extended absence, fans react - “Waiting just to lose in the first 2 minutes”

Tom Aspinall has taken to social media to tease Jon Jones about his hiatus.

In a clip shared on X via @mma_orbit, the interim UFC heavyweight champion posted a video on TikTok joking about waiting for Jon Jones while a filter rapidly ages him into an old man.

Several X users wanted to have their say on the matter as Aspinall continues to call for a title unification bout versus the lineal UFC heavyweight champion.

@realmyola1 said,

"Waiting just to lose in the first 2 minutes."

Expand Tweet

@Dmal314 stated,

"Damn, Tom might talk himself into a title fight w"

@TheVEALCHOP quipped,

"every dude in Jones’ division does this then the fight comes and they’re on wheels backing up for 5 rounds losing 50-45"

@ElijahMac99 said,

"Lmaooo Jon kos him in round 1😂😂"

@CombatCritique stated,

"Aspinall might beat Jones ngl"

@gavinspringett quipped,

"Understand his frustration but he knew what he was getting into when fighting for the interim title, Dana and the ufc have always been clear about that certain guy"

[Images Courtesy: @mma_orbit thread on X]

Check out the Aspinall TikTok clip on Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Tom Aspinall and his present place in the UFC

Aspinall is the number one contender by virtue of being the interim champion and only UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is above him.

The 30-year-old is on the heels of back-to-back wins following a freak knee injury sustained against Curtis Blaydes that saw him lose via TKO injury in sub-20 seconds. This went down in their July 2022 Fight Night main event but Tom Aspinall would make his UFC return just one day shy of a year after that.

The native of England bounced back from that unfortunate setback with a 73-second TKO over current No.10 Marcin Tybura last July.

Tom Aspinall then captured the interim belt from current No.3-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich in 69 seconds at UFC 295 last November.